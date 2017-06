June 29 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp:

* Polyone signs agreement to divest designed structures and solutions

* Deal for $115 million

* Says proceeds from sale will be used to pay down short term borrowings and fund ongoing growth initiatives

* Will sell its designed structures and solutions business to arsenal capital partners

* Says anticipates an after-tax charge of $220 million in q2