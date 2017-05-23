A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 23 Polytec Holding Ag
* Dividend of eur 0.40 will be paid for each no-par value common share to shareholders for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday narrowed the rights of property owners in disputes with governments and laid out a formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in a case involving a vacant lot in Wisconsin on the picturesque St. Croix River.