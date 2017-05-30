BRIEF-D.R. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75 pct of Forestar Group’s common stock for $16.25/shr
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
May 30 Pope Resources A Delaware Lp:
* Pope Resources announces unit repurchase authorization and distribution reinvestment plan
* Pope Resources A Delaware Lp- adoption of a $1.2 million unit repurchase authorization, and separately, a distribution reinvestment plan
* Pope Resources - authorization became effective on may 30, will continue for one year or until authorized funds have been deployed
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome