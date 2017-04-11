April 11 Banca Popolare di Vicenza Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola says: * 6.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by ECB for Pop Vicenza and Veneto Banca is maximum amount of state recapitalisation, size of latter may differ * settlement transaction with shareholder significantly cut legal risks which would have made it impossible for Veneto lenders to raise fresh capital either private or public * too early to give any details "in terms of timing and figures" in relation to ongoing negotiations with EU commission over state recapitalisation (Reporting by Milan newsroom)