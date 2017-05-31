BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees
May 31 Banca Popolare Di Vicenza Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola:
* Solution must be found quickly for Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca
* "We are working relentlessly"
Solution must be found quickly for Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca. "We are working relentlessly". The two lenders have requested a state bailout but talks with European authorities which must authorise public aid are taking longer than expected
At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.