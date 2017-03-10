BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Banca Popolare Di Sondrio says:
* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros
* Offer targets five bond maturing in 2020 to be repurchased at par
* Offers in exchange new April 21, 2022 bond to be issued at par carrying 1.7 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )