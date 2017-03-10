March 10 Banca Popolare Di Sondrio says:

* Launches voluntary bond exchange offer for up to 157 million euros

* Offer targets five bond maturing in 2020 to be repurchased at par

* Offers in exchange new April 21, 2022 bond to be issued at par carrying 1.7 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)