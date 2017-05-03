May 3 Porta Communications Plc:

* Says David Wright has decided to retire, stepped down as executive chairman and has left board

* John Foley, previously senior independent non-executive director, has become nonexecutive chairman

* Gene Golembiewski, previously CFO, will remain an executive director

* Rhydian Bankes, previously company's head of group finance, has become CFO and director of Porta