BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Porter Bancorp Inc:
* Porter Bancorp reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Porter Bancorp Inc - net interest income before provision expense increased to $7.7 million for q1 of 2017, compared with $7.3 million in q4 of 2016
* Porter Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased to 3.55% in q1 of 2017, compared with 3.35 pct in q4 of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.