April 19 Porter Bancorp Inc:

* Porter Bancorp reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Porter Bancorp Inc - net interest income before provision expense increased to $7.7 million for q1 of 2017, compared with $7.3 million in q4 of 2016

* Porter Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased to 3.55% in q1 of 2017, compared with 3.35 pct in q4 of 2016