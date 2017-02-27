Feb 24 Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 50.2 million yuan to 59.3 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit to be 45.6 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is expanded sales scale

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zZppP2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)