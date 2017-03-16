March 16 Portugal's largest retailer Sonae says in a statement:

* 2016 net profit up 23 percent at 215 million euros ($230.57 million)

* Revenues up 7 percent at 5.38 billion euros

* Underlying EBITDA drops 3 percent to 320 million euros

* Overall EBITDA rises 6 percent to 416 million euros

* Analysts in a Reuters survey expected, on average, a net profit of 180 million, underlying EBITDA of 316 million and revenues of 5.38 billion euros.Source text for Eikon: here company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)