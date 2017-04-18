April 18 Post Holdings Inc
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales
of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
* Post exec says deal creates follow-on acquisition
opportunities
* Post exec says high deal multiple supported by weetabix
market position, margin and uk tax environment
* Post exec says spoke to weetabix over a year ago about
interest in buying company
* Post exec says weetabix deal won't stop it from looking at
other deals
* Post exec says higher prices could lead to sales growth in
future, but profit growth to be driven by cost savings
* Post exec says to borrow half of purchase price in pounds
sterling
* Post exec says currently has no manufacturing footprint in
uk, where it will now acquire 3 plants
* Post exec says expects weetabix revenue will continue to
be roughly flat
(Reporting By Martinne Geller)