UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Post Holdings Inc:
* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Post Holdings-agreement, which amends, restates credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $800.0 million
* Post Holdings Inc - outstanding amounts under revolving credit facility must be repaid on or before March 28, 2022
* Post Holdings Inc - intends to use proceeds of loans under A&R credit agreement for working capital, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes Source text (bit.ly/2oiYGfR) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.