May 8 Post Holdings Inc:
* Post Holdings reports results for the second quarter of
fiscal year 2017
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 sales $1.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Post Holdings Inc says continues to expect fiscal 2017
adjusted EBITDA to range between $920-$950 million, excluding
any contribution from weetabix
* Says management continues to expect fiscal 2017 capital
expenditures to range between $180-$200 million
* Says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are
expected to range between $120-$140 million
