April 18 Post Holdings Inc
* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix for £1.4 billion
* Deal immediately accretive to post's adjusted EBITDA
margins and free cash flow, excluding one-time transaction
expenses
* Says reaffirms certain fiscal 2017 guidance and provides
preliminary Q2 financial results
* Sally Abbott, Weetabix's director of marketing, will
become managing director of Weetabix UK and Ireland
* Post Holdings -expects Weetabix to contribute
approximately £120 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annual basis
before realization of cost synergies
* Post Holdings - agreed in principle to establish JV with
Bright Food Group and fund advised by baring private equity asia
to manage Weetabix China operations
* Post Holdings - will acquire Weetabix for £1.4 billion on
a cash free, debt free basis, subject to certain adjustments as
described in purchase agreement
* Giles Turrell, Weetabix's current CEO, will assume role of
chairman of Weetabix
* Post Holdings - to fund deal with combination of cash on
hand and borrowings under revolving credit facility or new
senior secured term loan facility
* Sees preliminary Q2 2017 net sales of approximately $1.25
billion
* Sees preliminary Q2 2017 net loss of approximately $4
million; and preliminary Q2 adjusted EBITDA of approximately
$228 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: