April 28 Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd

* Qtrly operating income rmb 52,450 million versus rmb 47,514 million

* Qtrly net profit rmb13,793 million versus rmb12,487 million

* Qtrly net interest income was rmb41,949 million, representing an increase of 0.60%

* As Qtr-end, core tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.88%, tier- 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.88%

* Qtrly net fee and commission income amounted to rmb4,083 million, representing an increase of 37.80% Source text : (bit.ly/2oDzRMu) Further company coverage: