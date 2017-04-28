BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd
* Qtrly operating income rmb 52,450 million versus rmb 47,514 million
* Qtrly net profit rmb13,793 million versus rmb12,487 million
* Qtrly net interest income was rmb41,949 million, representing an increase of 0.60%
* As Qtr-end, core tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.88%, tier- 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.88%
* Qtrly net fee and commission income amounted to rmb4,083 million, representing an increase of 37.80% Source text : (bit.ly/2oDzRMu) Further company coverage:
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement