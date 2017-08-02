FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility
August 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* Press release - postmedia announces the sale of islington printing facility

* Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - net proceeds from sale will be used for debt repayment.

* Says Postmedia will enter into a lease for a portion of property for a period of up to ten years

* Deal for $30.5 million

* Postmedia Network Canada-Postmedia Network Inc entered agreement with Rice Group to sell real estate property at 2250 Islington Avenue Toronto, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

