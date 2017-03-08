BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Postnord:
* Postnord is to further enforce the transformation in Denmark. In addition, work continues in all markets on reducing the group's administrative costs
* Postnord says number of employees in Denmark will be reduced by 3,500-4,000 over 2-3 years
* Postnord says it is estimated that transformation of Danish business will cost around SEK 3 billion and Postnord is in dialogue with owners as to how SEK 3 billion is to be financed
* Says during the period of transformation, the Danish business is also expected to report an operating loss, although it is estimated that this can be financed via operational earnings
* In addition, to further secure PostNord’s competitiveness in all markets, the Group’s administrative costs are to be further reduced by more than SEK 1 billion over the next three years
* This is expected to affect some 1,200 full time employees, including 500 that are already included in the transformation in Denmark
* Says major part of the cost-cutting program is to be completed no later than at the end of the 2019 financial year
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.