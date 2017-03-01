China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking at an investor presentation in Florida:
* Said he expects merger with Agrium to close in third quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.