May 2 Potbelly Corp

* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.4 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Potbelly corp - management's outlook for 2017 has been revised to reflect closure of our chicago midway airport shop in may of 2017

* Potbelly corp - sees low single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales in fy

* Potbelly corp - sees 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings in fy

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $455.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: