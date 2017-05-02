Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.4 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Potbelly corp - management's outlook for 2017 has been revised to reflect closure of our chicago midway airport shop in may of 2017
* Potbelly corp - sees low single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales in fy
* Potbelly corp - sees 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings in fy
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $455.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.