May 12 Power Corporation Of Canada

* Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.70

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.3585per share

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: