Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Power Corporation Of Canada
* Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.70
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.3585per share
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester