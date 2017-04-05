US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 5 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
* Says powergrid entered into loan agreement(s) with ADB
* Says entered into loan agreement(s) with ADB for $225 million
* Says loan agreement for part funding of transmission projects associated with solar power parks Source text: bit.ly/2nJvOKi Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)