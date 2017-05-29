May 29 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd

* Says accorded approval for non sovereign loan assistance from Asian Development Bank of $500 million

* Says accorded approval for procurement of ipmpls and security related equipments at estimated INR 2 billion

* Says accorded investment approval for additional ATS for Tumkur (Pavagada) for 4.46 billion rupees