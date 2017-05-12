European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy stocks, miners
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 12 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :
* Says approved investment for procurement of spare converter transformer for Vizag HVDC system for 972.3 million rupees
* Says approved setting up of medium term note program of $1 billion
* Says approved issue of rupee denominated bonds upto 50 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pFO08v) Further company coverage:
* Says completion of extinguishment of total of 44.9 million fully paid up equity shares of INR 10 each Source text: http://bit.ly/2rMeABS Further company coverage: