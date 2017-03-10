UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 10 Power Media SA:
* Its management board recommends 0.08 zloty ($0.02) per share dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0750 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.