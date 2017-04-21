BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 21 Power Media SA:
* Preliminary Q1 revenue 3.4 million zlotys ($852,429) versus 3.0 million zlotys a year ago
Preliminary Q1 net profit 437,000 zlotys versus 331,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9886 zlotys)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal