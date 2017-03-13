March 13 Power Metals Corp
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its
hard-rock lithium assets
* intends to undertake plan of arrangement whereby it will
transfer its hard-rock lithium assets to newly formed subsidiary
* Says directors and management of new pwm will be same as
currently exists for power metals.
* under plan, each power metals shareholder will receive
equivalent number of common shares of new pwm as they hold in co
* under plan, each power metals warrant holder, option
holder will receive equal number of warrants, options in new pwm
on identical terms
