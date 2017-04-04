BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
April 4 Power Metals Corp:
* Power Metals appoints new CEO and director
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
* Company's current CEO, Johnathan More will be moved to chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.