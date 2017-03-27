March 27 Power Solutions International Inc
-
* Announces strategic investment and collaboration agreement
with Weichai America Corp
* To invest $60 million in power solutions
* PSI will gain access to Weichai's International
manufacturing facilities and supply chain network
* Part of agreement, Weichai America will purchase 2.7
million newly issued shares of common stock of PSI at $8.00 per
share
* Says Weichai will also purchase 2.4 million shares of
series B convertible perpetual preferred stock of company
* Under terms of strategic collaboration agreement, PSI,
Weichai have identified specific areas of initial cooperation
* $60 million in total proceeds will be used as to refinance
company's debt structure
* PSI and Weichai will establish a steering committee to
oversee implementation of strategic collaboration
* On date of closing, size of company's board of directors
will be increased to seven
* Company will appoint as directors 2 individuals designated
by Weichai America, 1 of whom will be chairman of board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: