BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Powerhouse Ventures Ltd
* Resolved to appoint blair bryant as a non- executive director and chairman-elect of company
* Resolved to appoint blair bryant as a non- executive director and chairman-elect of company

* Board expects Blair to take over chairman's role from late june 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.