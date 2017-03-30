BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Powerleader Science & Technology Group Co Ltd
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of company RMB33.4 million versus RMB 21.3 million
* FY total revenue RMB 3.43 billion versus RMB 2.69 billion
* Directors do not recommend the payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement