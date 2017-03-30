March 30 Powerleader Science & Technology Group Co Ltd

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of company RMB33.4 million versus RMB 21.3 million

* FY total revenue RMB 3.43 billion versus RMB 2.69 billion

* Directors do not recommend the payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: