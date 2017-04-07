BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd :
* Approval by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investor for the registration and issuance of medium-term notes by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
* Registration is valid for a term of two years commencing from date of notice
* Unit received notice of acceptance of registration and issuance of medium term notes in an amount of up to RMB3.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock says shareholder proposal on production of annual report on some trade association & lobbying expenditures not approved at meeting - SEC filing