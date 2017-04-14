BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Powertech Technology Inc :
* Says its Japan-based unit plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Micron Akita from Micron Memory Japan Inc, for up to $50 million
* If the amount of shares in Tera Probe Inc acquired by the unit couldn't meet the lower limit (3.7 million shares), the unit will give up the full acquisition plan for Micron Akita
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: