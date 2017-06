June 6 POXEL SA:

* POXEL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE RESULTS FOR IMEGLIMIN PHASE 2B STUDY IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

* IMEGLIMIN PHASE 2B TRIAL IN 299 JAPANESE PATIENTS ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS FOR ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN LIVER FUNCTION AND SIMILAR SAFETY AND EFFICACY IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE COMPARED TO PATIENTS WITH NORMAL RENAL FUNCTION

* POXEL SA - IMEGLIMIN PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN JAPAN IS ANTICIPATED TO BE INITIATED IN Q4 OF 2017

* SAYS JAPANESE DIABETES MARKET IS FAST-GROWING AND ANTICIPATED TO REACH APPROXIMATELY $6 BILLION BY 2020