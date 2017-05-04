May 4 Poxel Sa:

* Poxel announces positive top line results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

* Imeglimin Phase 2b trial in 299 Japanese patients achieved statistical significance for primary and key secondary endpoints

* Imeglimin phase 3 program in Japan is anticipated to initiate in Q4 of 2017

* Japanese diabetes market is fast-growing and anticipated to reach approximately $6b by 2020

* Poxel anticipates presenting full data results of Phase 2b study in Japanese patients at scientific meetings during second half of 2017.

* Trial achieved statistical significance (p<0.0001) for its primary endpoint of glycated hemoglobin a1c reduction versus placebo in all treatment groups at 24 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)