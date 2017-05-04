BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 4 Poxel SA:
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
* Did not generate significant revenues in the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: