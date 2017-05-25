May 25 Ppb Group Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt

* Qtrly net profit attributable 358.3 million rgt

* Year-Ago qtrly net profit attributable 246.2 million rgt; revenue 1.12 billion rgt

* Says for current financial year, performance of group's main business segments is expected to be satisfactory