BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
May 25 Ppb Group Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt
* Qtrly net profit attributable 358.3 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly net profit attributable 246.2 million rgt; revenue 1.12 billion rgt
* Says for current financial year, performance of group's main business segments is expected to be satisfactory Source (bit.ly/2rTghdd) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million