BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Ppb Group Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 496 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.02 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.09 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 341 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2ljpzL7) Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.