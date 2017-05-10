May 10 PPG Industries Inc
* Ppg issues statement
* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8,
2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017
* PPG Industries Inc - continues to believe that co's
proposal "vastly superior in shareholder value creation compared
to akzonobel's new standalone plan"
* PPG Industries Inc - ppg remains willing to meet with
akzonobel to engage in "meaningful" discussions
* PPG Industries Inc - without productive engagement from
akzonobel, ppg will assess and decide whether or not to pursue
an offer for AkzoNobel
* PPG Industries chairman and ceo says AkzoNobel"has
provided no transparency in concluding its standalone plan is
superior to PPG's proposal"
