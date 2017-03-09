UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 9 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG Industries - made proposal to Akzo Nobel N.V. 2017 to negotiate with PPG on a potential transaction to form a combined co, which Akzonobel rejected
* PPG Industries Inc - "continues to believe there is a strong strategic rationale for proposed transaction between PPG and Akzonobel" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters