Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 PPG Industries Inc:
* Press release - PPG makes revised proposal to combine with Akzonobel
* PPG Industries Inc - proposal of eur90.00 per ordinary share of Akzonobel
* PPG Industries- including assumption of net debt and minority interests, proposed transaction is valued at approximately eur24.5 billion, or $26.3 billion
* PPG Industries - PPG's revised proposal reflects annual run rate synergies of at least $750 million, which could be achieved from combination of two companies
* PPG Industries Inc - "PPG continues to believe that its initial proposal presented a unique and compelling value for Akzonobel and its shareholders"
* PPG Industries Inc - "PPG remains willing to meet with Akzonobel"
* Revised proposal is comprised of cash of eur57.50 and 0.331 share of PPG common stock
* PPG - submitted proposal to boards of Akzonobel to combine their respective businesses by way of public offer for all ordinary shares of Akzonobel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)