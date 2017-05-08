May 8 Ppg Industries Inc

* PPG issues statement

* Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies

* "Akzonobel chairs stated up front that they did not have intent nor authority to negotiate"

* Akzonobel chairs did not share any concerns regarding PPG's proposal

* Will review full details of Akzonobel's response issued today

* Can confirm CEO and lead independent director met chairman of supervisory board of Akzonobel and CEO and chairman of board of management of Akzonobel