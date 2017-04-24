BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Ppg Industries Inc
* PPG submits revised proposal to Akzonobel to combine companies
* Revised proposal includes increased price of eur 96.75 (cum dividend) per Akzonobel ordinary share, an increase of eur 6.75 per share
* PPG is prepared to commit to a significant reverse break-up fee to demonstrate confidence that required antitrust approvals can be obtained
* Including assumption of net debt and minority interests, proposed transaction is now valued at approximately eur 26.9 billion, or $28.8 billion
* "PPG believes its revised proposal is vastly superior to Akzonobel's new standalone plan, as articulated on April 19, 2017"
* Revised proposal provides additional details, significant commitments to ensure combined business serves best interests of akzonobel stakeholders
* PPG'S revised proposal is comprised of cash of eur 61.50 and 0.357 shares of PPG common stock
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results