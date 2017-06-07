June 7 Ppl Corp
* Company is expected to reaffirm its previously announced
2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share - sec filing
* Ppl corp - co is expected to reaffirm previously announced
2017 ongoing earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with
midpoint of $2.15 per share
* Ppl corp - expected to reaffirm its previously announced
compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 percent to 6
percent from 2017 through 2020
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
