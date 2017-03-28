March 28 PPL Corp

* Is expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 6% from 2017 to 2020

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S