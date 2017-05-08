BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 PRA Group Inc:
* PRA Group Inc announces $1.2 billion credit facility
* PRA Group Inc - expanded facility has 5 -year term and total facility size of $1.2 billion consisting of $450 million term loan facility and $755 million revolving loan facility
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.