BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Pra Health Sciences Inc:
* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017 service revenue guidance between $1.795 billion and $1.835 billion
* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pra health sciences inc - reaffirming full year 2017 gaap net income per diluted share between $2.46 and $2.56
* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share between $3.08 and $3.18
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
