April 12 Italian fashion group Prada executives
say at a post results analyst call:
* dividend on 2017 results likely to be in the same range as
last few years
* the group is not thinking about M&A deals now, but has no
bias against them and will review opportunities if they arise
* improvement in trading conditions seen in December and
January are "still there"
* has appointed new manager, Chiara Tosato, to lead digital
strategy of the company
* group has seen "sequential" improvement in the second half
of 2016, particularly in the last few months of the year
* growth in the UK was double digit in the second half of
the year, Russia sales outperformed with double digit growth
across the year
* in 2016 group opened 28 new stores, closed 26 and
renovated 40 boutiques
* Cash flow generation will be used to self-fund activities,
mostly digital initiatives
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)