New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Prada Spa
* FY EBIT was euro 431.2 million, or 13.5 pct on net revenues
* FY net income was Euro 278.3 million, or 8.7 pct on net revenues
* FY net sales were euro 3,139.3 million, down 10.4 pct
* Board of directors of has proposed a final dividend of euro 0.12 per share for twelve months ended January 31, 2017
* FY net revenue euro 3.18 billion versus euro 3.55 billion
* Retail sales for twelve months ended January 31, 2017 were lower by 13.9 pct at current exchange rates Source text (bit.ly/2p7G4Nj) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.