April 12 Prada Spa

* FY EBIT was euro 431.2 million, or 13.5 pct on net revenues

* FY net income was Euro 278.3 million, or 8.7 pct on net revenues

* FY net sales were euro 3,139.3 million, down 10.4 pct

* Board of directors of has proposed a final dividend of euro 0.12 per share for twelve months ended January 31, 2017

* FY net revenue euro 3.18 billion versus euro 3.55 billion

* Retail sales for twelve months ended January 31, 2017 were lower by 13.9 pct at current exchange rates