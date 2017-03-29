BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Progress Software Corp
* Praesidium Investment Management Co-expects to continue to engage in communications with Progress Software's officers, board concerning specific initiatives, including strategic acquisitions Source text: [bit.ly/2oimddR] Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.