May 15 PRAGMA FAKTORING SA:

* PLANS TO BUY BACK ITS SHARES FOR UP TO 12.96 PERCENT OF CO'S CAPITAL

* PLANS TO CREATE RESERVE CAPITAL OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK

* MINIMUM PAYMENT FOR PURCHASED SHARE CAN NOT BE LOWER THAN ITS NOMINAL VALUE AND IS EQUAL TO 1.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE